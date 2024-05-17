BEML secures Rs 250 crore order from Northern Coal Fields Limited for 28 BH100 Rear Dump Trucks

BEML Limited has secured an order from Northern Coal Fields Limited (NCL) for the supply of 28 units of BH100 Rear Dump Trucks. The total value of the order is Rs 250 crore. The BH100 Rear Dump Truck is engineered to transport payloads of up to 100 tonnes, specifically designed for the efficient handling of overburden and coal in heavy-duty mining operations.

This order marks a significant milestone in the BEML’s continued partnership with NCL, reflecting the trust and reliance on the Defence Public Sector Undertaking’s heavy-duty mining equipment. The dumpers will be maintained under a Guaranteed Spare Parts contract for a period of five years, ensuring uninterrupted service and operational efficiency.

The BEML BH100 Rear Dump Truck is renowned for its robust design, advanced features, and operational efficiency. Engineered for fuel efficiency, it helps reduce operational costs while maintaining high performance levels.

Commenting on this achievement, Chairman & Managing Director of BEML Ltd Shri Shantanu Roy said: “Our contribution towards the coal sector is getting bigger. Our mission is to help coal players achieve their target of extracting over one billion tonnes of coal in the country. Our BH100 Rear Dump Truck has the capability to assist the NCL in their coal extraction efforts in a significant way.”

This order underlines BEML’s commitment to supporting the country’s mining industry with robust and reliable machinery, further strengthening its position as a major player in the mining equipment sector. It has continuously advanced the technological capabilities of its products, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Its dedication to innovation has not only bolstered the defence sector, but also enhanced the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure projects.