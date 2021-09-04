BCCL, Ministry of Coal Organizes Programme to Spread Awareness on Sanitation as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

New Delhi : Under the nation wide celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.( BCCL), a Mini ratna Company under the Ministry of Coal has organized a special programme to spread awareness about sanitation and COVID-19 related precautionary measures. As part of the ongoing drive, the CSR Department of BCCL distributed 125 packets of hand sanitisers and face masks to the residents of Algoria Basti, a predominantly SC/ ST/ OBC village in PootkiBalihari (PB) Area of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

BCCL also distributed hand sanitisers and face masks to students and their guardians of Pehala Kadam School, Jagjiwan Nagar, a dedicated learning center for divyang children. The organizers of the function enlightened the students on the need to keep up the habit of hand washing and wearing face masks. In line with AKAM celebrations, the students presented various cultural performances.