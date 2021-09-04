Bhubaneswar: Pipili Bypoll to be held on September 30. Counting of votes on October 3 informed Election Commission of India. 10 candidates in fray for #PipiliBypoll, including BJP’s Asrit Pattanayak, Congress’ Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra, BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy & 3 independent candidates .

– model code of conduct comes into force from today

– political campaigns from Sept 20

– star campaigners’ list to be limited to 20

– no roadshows, bike or cycle rallies

– during door-to-door campaign, not more than 5 persons to be present with candidates