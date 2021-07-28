Bangalore: Basavaraj Bommai has been sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka. Earlier in the morning, Bommai visited the Anjaneya Temple near the Balabruyi guest house along with some leaders.

Basavaraj Bommai is the son of SR Bommai, the 11th chief minister of Karnataka.

Born on January 28, 1960, Basavaraj Bommai has held multiple portfolios in the government of Karnataka, including Home and Water Resources.

He has served as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) for two terms and a member of Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms representing Shiggaon. Bommai is a mechanical engineering graduate.