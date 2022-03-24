Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp Banking service in Hindi

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, has launched its WhatsApp Banking Service in Hindi. Through this newly launched service, the Bank aims to make banking more convenient & easily accessible to the general public. This service in an Indian language is a new initiative of the Bank and has been designed keeping in view the convenience of common customers. Customers will benefit with quick and easy access to various banking facilities in their preferred language.

In order to use this facility, customers need to send ‘Hi’ to 8433888777 from their mobile number registered with the Bank. Thereafter, customers will get the option of selecting the language of their choice. By selecting the Hindi option they will be able to use this facility in Hindi language. Through this channel, customers can avail services like account balance, mini statement, cheque book request, cheque book status, FASTag balance, FASTag mini statement, request for new FASTag, debit card blocking, wealth management and many more services.

In the era of digital banking, WhatsApp Banking Service is an important initiative by the Bank, which can provide majority of banking services to customers instantly. Through this facility, Bank of Baroda will be able to provide banking services to customers round the clock and increase its customer base by providing banking services in the preferred language of customers. Bank of Baroda is one of the leading banks in providing such a facility to customers.