PM Narendra Modi congratulates farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters as India sets and achieves an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters as India has achieved the ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports 9 days ahead of schedule.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“India set an ambitious target of $400 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.

This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal”