Bank of Baroda felicitates Kashmir to Kanyakumari Atmanirbhar Bharat Run ultra-marathoner Shri. Kumar Ajwani

Pune: Bank of Baroda today felicitated ultra- marathoner and Founder-Director of FAB Foundation Shri. Kumar Ajwani for continuing his 4,444 kms Atmanirbhar Bharat Run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) which will be completed over 77 days.

Ajwani, a 61yrs old senior citizen is running K2K Run for two major causes, i.e., for supporting the rehabilitation of differently abled soldiers through QMTI (Queen Mary’s Technical Institute) and upgrading tribal schools in Maharashtra through team FAB Foundation. Bank of Baroda supports this noble cause and is proud to be associated with this run.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Manish Kaura, General Manager, Bank of Baroda, Pune Zone said, “We appreciate the efforts of Shri Kumar Ajwani and his team and are honoured to be associated with this run which is in line with Bank’s motto of serving the saviours of our Nation – “Shourya Ka Samman-Bank of Baroda ki Shaan”.

The felicitation event was conducted in the presence of Brigadier D G Patwardhan, Station Commander, Kirkee; Col. Rahul Bali (Retd.), CEO, QMTI- Pune and Shri Vikash Kumar, Regional Head, Bank of Baroda, Pune City Region.

Thanking Bank of Baroda, Shri. Kumar Ajwani said, “Atmanirbhar Bharat Run is a run planned by Team FAB Foundation for creating awareness and raising funds for differently abled soldiers and enhancing the quality of education for tribal children. I am thankful to Bank of Baroda for its sponsorship and I also encourage the soldiers to opt for Bank of Baroda Defence Salary Packages.”

Bank of Baroda has created Defence Banking Vertical and has appointed Defence Banking Advisors at various centres. Brig. (Dr) Sanjeev Devasthali is the Defence Banking Advisor at Pune.

Related