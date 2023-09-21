Bangladesh government permits traders to sell 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsa fish to India

Ahead of the festive Durga Puja celebrations, the Bangladesh government has permitted traders to sell nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsa fish to India. The Hilsa from Bangladesh’s Padma and Meghna rivers as well as Chandpur, where the two rivers intersect, has long been prized by Hilsa connoisseurs as among the tastiest of fishes.

Dhaka’s Chief Controller of Imports and Exports issued licences to 79 exporters who would be able to supply 50 metric tonnes of Hilsa each. The decision was made as part termed as ‘Hilsa diplomacy’ initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina few years ago in response to a request from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.