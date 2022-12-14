Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen has called for enhanced connectivity between Bangladesh and India for promoting people-to-people contacts, boosting bilateral ties, and ensuring collective prosperity in the region.

Dr. Momen made this comment during his meeting with India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma who called on him in Dhaka on Wednesday, said an official press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

Highlighting some of the more important connectivity links between the two countries, Dr. Momen stressed resuming the Guwahati-Dhaka air service. He also underscored the need to have direct air connectivity between Guwahati-Sylhet and direct bus service between Sylhet-Silchar.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Dr. Momen thanked India for inviting Bangladesh to attend the G-20 meetings as a ‘Guest Country’ for the tenure of the Indian G-20 Presidency. He noted that participation at G-20 would uphold Bangladesh’s image in the regional settings.

Underlining the importance of building common platforms to promote better understanding and further strengthen Bangladesh-India ties between the two countries, Dr. Momen expressed satisfaction over the Silchar-Sylhet festival held at the beginning of this month in Silchar.

He said that following the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi, to build such common platforms, the festival revisited the connection, heritage, historical cultural, and linguistic affinity between the two countries in order to strengthen the age-old people-to-people ties.