Silk Samagra-2 scheme successful in achieving an increase of raw silk export from India to other countries

Ministry of Textiles provide financial assistance under National Handloom Development Programme through various components including Cluster Development Programme.  Under the scheme, need based financial assistance is provided on receipt of complete proposals as per the guidelines from State Governments for implementation of various interventions like upgraded looms & accessories, lighting units, workshed, design and product development, marketing support etc.

Since 2015-16 to 2022-23 (till 31.10.2022), financial assistance has been provided to 600 handloom clusters in the country, which includes 30 clusters in Telangana State.  State-wise detail of handloom clusters provided financial assistance is annexed.

Annexure

State-wise clusters provided  financial assistance from 2015-16 to 2022-23 (as on 31.10.2022)
S. No. State/UTs No. of clusters provided financial assistance
1 Assam 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 69
3 Arunachal Pradesh 15
4 Bihar 28
5 Chhatisgarh 12
6 Gujarat 6
8 Himachal Pradesh 15
9 Jammu & Kashmir 15
10 Ladakh 1
11 Jharkhand 30
12 Karnataka 9
13 Kerala 14
14 Madhya Pradesh 11
15 Maharashtra 6
16 Manipur 31
17 Meghalaya 3
18 Mizoram 22
19 Nagaland 13
20 Odisha 34
22 Rajasthan 2
23 Sikkim 1
24 Tamil Nadu 66
25 Telangana 30
26 Tripura 16
27 Uttar Pradesh 60
28 Uttrakhand 3
29 West Bengal 26
  Total 600
