Silk Samagra-2 scheme successful in achieving an increase of raw silk export from India to other countries

Ministry of Textiles provide financial assistance under National Handloom Development Programme through various components including Cluster Development Programme. Under the scheme, need based financial assistance is provided on receipt of complete proposals as per the guidelines from State Governments for implementation of various interventions like upgraded looms & accessories, lighting units, workshed, design and product development, marketing support etc.

Since 2015-16 to 2022-23 (till 31.10.2022), financial assistance has been provided to 600 handloom clusters in the country, which includes 30 clusters in Telangana State. State-wise detail of handloom clusters provided financial assistance is annexed.

Annexure