Bangladesh- Country in Focus for 51st International Film Festival of India

New Delhi: International Film Festival of India announced this edition’s Country in Focus yesterday. The Country in Focus for the 51st IFFI is Bangladesh.

The Country in Focus is a special segment that recognizes the cinematic excellence and contributions of the country. This section at the 51st IFFI will showcase four films:

1. Jibondhuli by TanvirMokammel

2. Meghmallar by Zahidur Rahim Anjan

3. Under Construction by Rubaiyat Hossain

4. Sincerely Yours, Dhaka by NuhashHumayun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Rahat Rahman Joy, MD RobiulAlam, GolamKibriaFarooki, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Tanvir Ahsan, Mahmudul Islam, Abdullah Al Noor, KrishnenduChattopadhyay, Syed Saleh Ahmed Sobhan

About IFFI:

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), founded in 1952, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia. Held annually, currently in the state of Goa, the festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art; contributing to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos; and promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world. The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.

The 51st edition of the festival is being organized from 16th to 24th January, 2021.

Related

comments