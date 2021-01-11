Home Minister Amit Shah launches Single Window Clearance Portal of Ministry of Coal

New Delhi: Ministry of Coal (MoC) on Monday launched Single Window Clearance Portal, a unified platform that facilitates grant of clearances and approvals required for starting a coal mine in

India. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah launched the portal

in presence of Union Minister of Coal & Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi

in an event organized in New Delhi to execute agreements with

successful bidders of India’s first ever commercial mining

auctions.

Shri Joshi announced that the next tranche of commercial mines

auction would be launched in January 2021. “We have reformed

the coal, and now coal will transform the nation,” Shri Joshi said.

“Coal sector has witnessed massive transformation under the

dynamic and decisive leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri

Narendra Modi Ji. Single Window Clearance Portal is in the spirit

of Minimum Government and Maximum Governance. It would be

a milestone for Ease of Doing Business in the Indian Coal

Sector,” Shri Joshi added.

Presently, about 19 major approval or clearances are required to

be obtained before starting a coal mine in the country. Some of

them include approval of Mining Plan and Mine Closure Plan,

Grant of Mining Lease, Environment and Forest Clearances,

Wild Life Clearance, Clearances related to Safety, Environment,

Rehabilitation of project affected families, welfare of workers etc.

These approvals or clearances are granted either by central or

state governments. In the absence of a unified platform for grant

of clearances/approvals for starting of a coal mine, the project

proponents are required to approach different administrative

ministries and Government departments separately to apply for

the requisite clearances leading to delay in operationalization of

coal mines.

Now, the complete process shall be facilitated through Single

Window Clearance Portal, which will map not only the relevant

application formats, but also process flow for grant of approval

or clearances. The Mining Plan module of the portal was

launched on Monday and the modules related to other

clearances will be added in phases.

The Coal Ministry also executed agreements with the 19

successful bidders of India’s first ever commercial mining

auctions that includes Vedanta Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal

Power Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd along with other successful

bidders. The success of India’s first ever commercial mining

auctions will pave the way for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat as it will

help reduce India’s coal import by about 20%. SBI Capital

Markets Limited, sole Transaction Advisor to Ministry of Coal for

the Commercial coal mine auction, had devised the methodology

and assisted Ministry in conduct of the auction.

“I appeal to all states to facilitate the opening of all these mines

so that India could make use of its abundant coal resources. It

will help our nation become Aatmanirbhar in Coal,” Shri Joshi

said.

Notably, States will garner a total revenue of Rs 6,656 crores

annually from these successfully auctioned 19 mines. With fierce

competition in the auction, the highest premium remained at

66.75% and the average premium at 27%. These mines are

spread over 05 states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha,

Jharkhand and Maharashtra and have consolidated Peak Rated

Capacity (PRC) of 51 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA).

Shri Joshi also said that based on the experience of various

mineral rich states and feedback received from the stakeholders,

the government will also bring out structural reforms in the

mining sector. These reforms will generate huge employment

opportunities and increase the production of minerals leading to

self-reliance.

“I hope the upcoming reforms will unleash the potential of mining

sector in India” Shri Joshi said.

Several industry friendly measures which promote ease of doing

busines in mining sector will be brought in.

Related

comments