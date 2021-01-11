Home Minister Amit Shah launches Single Window Clearance Portal of Ministry of Coal

New Delhi: Ministry of Coal (MoC) on Monday launched Single Window Clearance Portal, a unified platform that facilitates grant of clearances and approvals required for starting a coal mine in
India. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah launched the portal
in presence of Union Minister of Coal & Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi
in an event organized in New Delhi to execute agreements with
successful bidders of India’s first ever commercial mining
auctions.
Shri Joshi announced that the next tranche of commercial mines
auction would be launched in January 2021. “We have reformed
the coal, and now coal will transform the nation,” Shri Joshi said.
“Coal sector has witnessed massive transformation under the
dynamic and decisive leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri
Narendra Modi Ji. Single Window Clearance Portal is in the spirit
of Minimum Government and Maximum Governance. It would be
a milestone for Ease of Doing Business in the Indian Coal
Sector,” Shri Joshi added.
Presently, about 19 major approval or clearances are required to
be obtained before starting a coal mine in the country. Some of
them include approval of Mining Plan and Mine Closure Plan,
Grant of Mining Lease, Environment and Forest Clearances,
Wild Life Clearance, Clearances related to Safety, Environment,
Rehabilitation of project affected families, welfare of workers etc.
These approvals or clearances are granted either by central or
state governments. In the absence of a unified platform for grant
of clearances/approvals for starting of a coal mine, the project
proponents are required to approach different administrative
ministries and Government departments separately to apply for
the requisite clearances leading to delay in operationalization of
coal mines.
Now, the complete process shall be facilitated through Single
Window Clearance Portal, which will map not only the relevant
application formats, but also process flow for grant of approval
or clearances. The Mining Plan module of the portal was
launched on Monday and the modules related to other
clearances will be added in phases.
The Coal Ministry also executed agreements with the 19
successful bidders of India’s first ever commercial mining
auctions that includes Vedanta Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal
Power Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd along with other successful
bidders. The success of India’s first ever commercial mining
auctions will pave the way for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat as it will
help reduce India’s coal import by about 20%. SBI Capital
Markets Limited, sole Transaction Advisor to Ministry of Coal for
the Commercial coal mine auction, had devised the methodology
and assisted Ministry in conduct of the auction.
“I appeal to all states to facilitate the opening of all these mines
so that India could make use of its abundant coal resources. It
will help our nation become Aatmanirbhar in Coal,” Shri Joshi
said.
Notably, States will garner a total revenue of Rs 6,656 crores
annually from these successfully auctioned 19 mines. With fierce
competition in the auction, the highest premium remained at
66.75% and the average premium at 27%. These mines are
spread over 05 states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha,
Jharkhand and Maharashtra and have consolidated Peak Rated
Capacity (PRC) of 51 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA).
Shri Joshi also said that based on the experience of various
mineral rich states and feedback received from the stakeholders,
the government will also bring out structural reforms in the
mining sector. These reforms will generate huge employment
opportunities and increase the production of minerals leading to
self-reliance.
“I hope the upcoming reforms will unleash the potential of mining
sector in India” Shri Joshi said.
Several industry friendly measures which promote ease of doing
busines in mining sector will be brought in.