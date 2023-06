Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia for the victims of Bahanaga train mishap from CMRF. Rs 5 Lakh will be given to the next of the kin of the deceased and 1 lakh to seriously injured.

288 people were killed and more than 1000 injured in the accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.