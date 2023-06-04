Deba Snana Purnima: Rituals of Royal Bath of Holy Trinity underway in Puri; sea of devotees throng pilgrim town

Puri: Rituals of Royal Bath of Holy Trinity underway in Puri . Amid chants of Jai Jagannath, and beat of ghantas, drums, bugles and cymbals, Mahaprabhu Jagannath ushered to Snana Mandap in elaborate Pahandi for bathing rituals.

A sea of devotees throng pilgrim town Puri to have darshan of Lord Jagannath and His siblings on the occasion of Snana Purnima.

Celebrated just before the world-renowned Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Deva Snana Purnima is a ritualistic bathing ceremony of the deities of the Jagannath Temple – Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra.

As per Skanda Purana, when Raja Indradyumna installed the wooden deities, he arranged this bathing ceremony, and hence, the day is celebrated to bathe the trinity. While Puri attracts thousands of visitors this day, the festival is celebrated in other parts of Orissa as well. The idols of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra are taken out from the Ratnasimhasan of the Jagannath Puri Temple, early in the morning. These idols are brought to the snana bedi or the bathing altar.

The water which is used for bathing the three deities are taken from the well inside the Jagannath Temple. Prior to the bathing ceremony on Devasnana Purnima, a few puja and rituals are performed by the priests, where a total of 108 pitchers of herbal and aromatic water are used to bath the three main deities of the Jagannath Temple.