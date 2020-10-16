Bajaj Pulsar NS & RS series get exciting new looks ahead of the festive season!

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto, The World’s favourite Indian, has cranked up the thrill ahead of the festive season with the new, refreshed Pulsar NS and RS series. Inspired by trendy ‘colour blocking’ design language, the colours accentuate the agility and sportiness of the bikes. Available in fresh colours like Burnt Red (Matte finish) and Plasma Blue (Satin Finish), the new look is rounded off with white alloy wheels. Front and rear fenders are now carbon fibre textured, with a hot stamping pattern on seats adding a distinctive elan to the sporty chassis.

Heart-stopping performance meets head-turning looks in the Pulsar RS 200, making it a dream fully faired sports machine. It pushes the boundaries of thrill with its segment leading technology & features like a 4-valve Triple Spark DTS-i Engine with Fuel Injection and Liquid Cooling to deliver the ultimate 200 cc performance. 300mm front disc brakes with Dual Channel ABS for uber-responsive braking on any surface combined with a Perimeter Frame help conquer the trickiest hairpins with complete precision.

The Pulsar RS 200 unleashes 18kW (24.5 PS) power and is designed to take on the racetrack or everyday roads with equal ease, like a true Pulsar would. The new Pulsar RS200 will be available in three colour schemes: Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey

The Pulsar NS200 comes with a liquid cooled, four valve, triple spark DTS-i engine with Fuel Injection that gives unmatched power of 18kW (24.5 PS), while the Pulsar NS 160 puts out 12.7 kW (17.2 PS). Mated with a class-leading perimeter frame, the Pulsar NS series deliver outstanding flexibility & free revving performance that has garnered it a massive fan following among young motorcycle enthusiasts. The Pulsar NS 200 & NS 160 will be available in four new dynamic and vibrant colour schemes: Burnt Red (Matte Finish), Metallic Pearl White, Pewter Grey & Plasma Satin Blue. The new all-white alloy wheels with matching accents bring home the vibrant, sporty look.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head-Marketing, Bajaj Auto said, “The Pulsar RS200 and NS200 have always stood out by offering the latest in international technology in performance motorcycling. This festive season, we offer discerning motorcyclists an unbeatable combination of sporty responsive performance and eye-catching new looks that reaffirm Pulsar’s market leadership.”

