AYUSH courses through fellowship programmes offered by premier AYUSH institutions in the country

The number of foreign nationals undertaking Ayush courses in premier Ayush institutions in the country under Ayush scholarship/fellowship programmes of the Ministry of Ayush, is 247.

An Ayush Information cell is set up in foreign Countries with the mandate to disseminate authentic information about Ayush systems of Medicine and to undertake various Ayush Promotional activities. The Ministry of Ayush has supported the establishment of 39 Ayush Information Cells in 35 foreign nations. Recently, the latest Ayush Information Cell in Japan was inaugurated on 09th March, 2023. A health centre i.e. Panchakarma Centre in Havana (Cuba) has been established by the Ministry of Public Health, Cuba with the technical support of the Ministry of Ayush in 2019. Under the Country to Country MoU signed with Cuba, the Ministry of Ayush deputed one Ayurveda Expert and two Ayurveda therapists to Havana, Cuba, for providing their services for the Panchakarma Centre at, Havana, Cuba in November, 2019.

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Loksabha today.