Ayodhya fully decked up for consecration of Ram temple tomorrow; Unprecedented security arrangements made in and around the holy city

Less than 28 hours remaining for the Consecration Ceremony of Lord Shree Ram in Ayodhya Mandir are left now and the whole of Ayodhya is resonating with an unparalleled wave of devotional fervour. Preparations are at the final stage before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. Today is also the last day of the rituals of the Pre Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Thousands of Rambhakts from across the country and the world are present in the city of Lord Ram in search of the grace of Lord Ram who showers mercy on the downtrodden. Kirtan, bhajan, Ramayana, and Ramcharitmanas are being recited continuously in the temples, Bhandaras are going on and on the roads, people are chanting Shri Ram. The borders of Ayodhya are sealed, and the vehicles have been diverted towards other routes.

The sky is guarded by drones, and thousands of security personnel are present on the streets and intersections of Ayodhya, and water police are deployed in Saryu. The security is impenetrable. Police personnel searched the buildings and other places throughout the night and Marched on the streets of Ayodhya. Today is the final day of the rituals of the pre-Pran Pratishtha ceremony and today the bathing ceremony of Ramlaa with the water of different holy rivers and water bodies will be performed. Other important rituals like Shaiya Adhiwas, Aghore Home, and Ratri Jagran along with Vastu Shanti Anushthan will also take place. Yesterday 81 Kalash were established at the temple premises and the Sharkra Adhiwas and Fal Adhiwas of the vigrah of Ram Lalla and other rituals were performed.