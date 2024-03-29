Ayodhya Braces for Influx of Devotees Ahead of ‘Ram Navami’ Celebrations

The Ayodhya administration is gearing up for the largest crowd management exercise ever seen on Ram Navami, scheduled for April 17. With expectations of over 50 lakh pilgrims gathering on that day, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar and Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra are closely overseeing preparations. They recently inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi and directed officials to ensure devotees’ comfort and safety at the temple complex. Plans include multiple entry and exit points to prevent any stampede-like situations, provision of water and mats to mitigate heat stroke risks, and ensuring adequate supplies of essential items in dharamshalas, temples, and accommodations where pilgrims will stay.