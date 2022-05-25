Axis Bank signs MOU with Assam Rifles and NIEDO for supporting underprivileged students in Nagaland

New Delhi :Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank, has signed an MOU with the Assam Rifles and National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO) for setting up the Late Captain N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence and Wellness at Kohima towards supporting underprivileged students from the state of Nagaland to prepare for various competitive entrance examinations to India’s premier institutions in engineering and related streams, as well as other exams conducted by the National Testing Agency such as the BS-MS dual degree programs in IISER, NISER, ICAR, IIPR, CDRI and CDRC. This project has been conceived by Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative by Assam Rifles in collaboration with Axis Bank & NIEDO for underprivileged students of Nagaland.

The MOU signing ceremony took place in Kohima at the garrison headquarters of IGAR (North), in the presence of Chief Guest, Shri Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Nagaland, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), Major General Vikas Lakhera, Sena Medal, Brigadier Herjinder Singh, Commander, 5 Sector Assam Rifles, Rudrapriyo Ray, President and Head, Corporate Affairs, Axis Bank, Dr. Rohit Shrivastava, Managing Trustee and CEO, NIEDO, and other senior representatives from the Government of Nagaland, Assam Rifles, Axis Bank and NIEDO.

The Centre, set up under the Bank’s Axis DilSe initiative that aims to transform educational opportunities in India’s remote locations, will initially support up to 30 meritorious students from Nagaland to prepare for competitive entrance exams by way of a providing a free residential coaching program that shall also focus on strengthening their overall mental wellbeing. The Centre shall be set up at the Assam Rifles premises at Chiswema in Kohima, Nagaland, with NIEDO as the implementing agency providing the coaching and training expertise. The Centre has been named in the honour of Kohima native Late Captain Neikezhakuo ‘Neibu’ Kenguruse who made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the Kargil War in 1999 at the young age of twenty-four and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second highest gallantry award.

Speaking at the event, Shri Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs. described it as a “red letter day” since the Centre, named after Late Capt N Kenguruse aims to aid the future growth of students of Nagaland. Further, he appreciated Axis Bank for selecting Nagaland for this initiative. Lt Gen PC Nair, AVSM, YSM, DGAR through a special televised address conveyed that this was a significant milestone in people’s centric approach of Assam Rifles as Sentinels of Northeast. Further, he assured complete support from the Assam Rifles side towards the successful implementation of this initiative. Major General Vikas Lakhera, Sena Medal, and IGAR (North) described the role of education in Nation building process and the importance of this Centre for the students of Nagaland.

Mr. Rudrapriyo Ray, President and Head of Corporate Affairs, Axis Bank said, “Axis Bank is privileged to partner with the Assam Rifles and NIEDO to establish the Centre towards nurturing the bright, young minds of Nagaland. The Centre will provide all the necessary support to help fulfil the aspirations of the children who aim high and have all the capabilities to ace any competitive exam. The initiative aligns with the Bank’s larger Axis DilSe program that has strived to strengthen educational opportunities in India’s remote locations since 2017.”

Under the program, eligible candidates shall be selected by NIEDO in consultation with the Assam Rifles and go through a rigorous and comprehensive academic guidance NIEDO provided by qualified and experienced faculty in quality boarding and lodging arrangements at the Centre.