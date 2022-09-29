Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about inward approach, it’s about globalization: Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI

New Delhi : Addressing the interactive business session with MEDEF Delegation on Sustainable Cities, Mr Subhrakant Panda, Senior Vice President, FICCI & Managing Director, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s vision that India is now looking at an ‘Inclusive vision’ of partnerships and not just an ‘Insular vision’ to Make in India, Make for India and collaborate with other countries of the world.

Speaking about India France relations, Mr Panda said, “India and France share excellent relations in varied sectors ranging from defence to renewable energies.”

Emphasizing India’s vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he mentioned, “Digitization and technologies offer India to leapfrog from standing point to adopting advanced technologies.”

Mr Panda also highlighted the opportunities in infrastructure, fin-tech, etc. with examples of UPI & other possibilities to reduce the carbon intensity.

Mr Paul Hermelin, Chairman of the France-India Business Council of MEDEF International, Chairman of the Board of Capgemini in key comments said, “Hydrogen has become the incredible hope to the challenge of the planet.”

He sought attention to understand India’s roadmap to meet its net zero targets using hydrogen energy.

Mr Gerard WOLF, Chairman of the Sustainable City task force of MEDEF International, Chairman of BRICS Access, drew emphasis to four sectors including water and sanitation, waste management, technology, green energy with special focus to hydrogen energy.