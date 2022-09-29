Utkal University celebrates International Day of Older Persons; Older women feel stereotyped

Bhubaneswar: Older women continue to meaningfully contribute to their political, civil, economic, social and cultural lives. But their contributions and experiences remain largely invisible and disregarded, limited by gendered disadvantages, said experts at a workshop to mark the United Nation’s International Day of Older Persons on Thursday.

Speaking at the workshop on ‘Resilience and Contribution of Older Women’ organised by Sociology and Psychology departments of Utkal University in collaboration with HelpAge India, the experts said the intersection between discrimination based on age and gender compounds new and existing inequalities, including negative stereotypes that combine ageism and sexism.

Head of Psychology department Prof. Bhaswati Patnaik stressed on the idea of mental aging and stereotypification of the elderly. Among others, Director of SSEPD Department Bratati Harichandan, Joint Director and State Head of HelpAge India Bharti Chakra, eminent Gynaecologist Dr. Seba Mohapatra and renowned women’s rights activist Bishakha Bhanja also spoke.

While Assistant Professor Dr. Tanaya Mohanty welcomed and introduced the panelists, Assistant Professor of Psychology Mousumi Sethi offered the vote of thanks.

Associate Professor of Sociology Department Dr. Rabindra Garada chaired a technical session. Debashree Brahma of HelpAge India, Assistant Professor of Sociology department Dr. Atashi Rath, Sasmita Soren of RD University and Assistant Professor of Sociology department Dr. Dinabandhu Sahoo,. Lucy Hembram and Sunanda Patnaik were present. Assistant Professor of Sociology Dr. Papesh Kumar Lenka gave the vote of thanks for the technical session.

Ms. Adysha Sahoo, Department of Sociology and Ms. Zainab Tashneem, Department of psychology anchored and coordinated both the sessions.