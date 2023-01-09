Atithi Devo Bhava – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the residence of Shri B.K. Jhawar in Ananda Colony, Indore with his wife and met the NRIs staying in the houses of the residents of the colony in the “Padharo Mhare Ghar” programme. The Chief Minister welcomed all the NRIs by garlanding them and honoured them by presenting mementos. He also released the “Blue Print” booklet focusing on the development plans of Indore Development Authority.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that when the idea of holding the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Indore came up, it was also considered that arrangements should be made for some NRIs to stay at the homes of local citizens instead of hotels. Both the guests and host families can understand each other’s culture and traditions and our guests from abroad should feel a sense of belongingness. The Chief Minister said that not only the state government and the district administration, but every citizen of Indore is engaged in welcoming and felicitating the NRIs. He said that according to the culture and tradition of our country “guests are considered equal to gods” and it has been said that “Mehma jo hamara hota hai wo jaan se pyara hota hai” (Guests who are ours are dearer than life). NRIs who came to Indore from different countries also narrated their experiences after coming here.

Condition of Madhya Pradesh has changed in the last 20 years.

Praising the working style and policies of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Shri Ramesh Patidar, who came to Indore from Bahrain, said that Shri Chouhan is not only Mama of the state and countrymen, but also of all the overseas Indians settled in the world. He said that he had heard about the cleanliness of Indore city in Bahrain, but when he came here and saw it, he found it better than what he had imagined. He said that when he had come to Madhya Pradesh 20 years ago, the roads here were very bad. Now the roads are excellent. Due to the better efforts of the Chief Minister, the condition of Madhya Pradesh has changed.

Found Indore’s cleanliness system better than London

Narrating his experience, Mayor of London Shri Sunil Chopra appreciated the cleanliness system of Indore and said that the clean roads of Indore are better than the roads of London. Shri Aditya Pratap Singh and Sadhvi Divya Prabha, who came from United Arab Emirates, along with Dr. Veena Chouhan, who came from California America, also appreciated the respect and belongingness they received in Indore while narrating their experiences.

In the programme, Chairman of Indore Development Authority Shri Jaipal Chavda, Commissioner of Indore Division Shri Pawan Sharma and Collector Shri T. Ilaya Raja, along with various officers and NRIs were present.