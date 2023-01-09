Go ahead, how soon can you set up industry – CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a one-to-one discussion with Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Lubes and Kuwait-based NBTC Company, Malaysia-based Central India Fertilisers and Refinery Company, Shri JVV Satyanarayan regarding investment in the state. On the company’s proposal for relocation of Kuwait based fertiliser plant and setting-up crude oil refinery of 10 metric ton production in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said “Go Ahead” and said that the state has land, gas pipeline, sufficient electricity, water, rail and good road network. You make a roadmap with the state government team and tell how soon you are starting the work of setting-up the units. The officials of the company told the Chief Minister that the company would invest Rs. 6000 crore in the fertiliser complex and Rs. 15 to 20 thousand crore in the refinery complex. This will provide employment to more than 2500 people.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was discussing with industrialists and investors on the second day of the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Sammelan at Brilliant Convention Centre, Indore today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with representatives of Lulu Group International, Development Bank of Singapore Limited, METL Group and Starlet Global. CM Shri Chouhan assured investors and industrialists of all possible co-operation and prompt action from the state government.

Chairman and MD of Emirates Multinational Company Lulu Group International Shri Yusuf Ali Mouslem Abdul Kader and Director Shri Ananth AV discussed with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan regarding investment in food processing centre, Agri Procurement Centre in the state and establishment of mall in Indore. Lulu Group operates 232 stores in 22 countries. This group also has 5 malls in India. The group is also interested in investing in hotels, hypermarkets and convention centres in the state.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Development Bank of Singapore Limited Shri Piyush Gupta discussed with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan regarding asset management and setting-up of BPOs, providing financial support to infrastructure construction projects and food processing units and carbon credits in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan talked about providing all possible co-operation from the state government. Shri Gupta also praised the cleanliness of Indore and the organisation of Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan. In India, DBS Bank India Limited is being operated by this group only.

METL Group of Tanzania is keen to conduct activities from Madhya Pradesh in the field of Indo-Africa across country tourism. Also, this group is interested in investing in organic farming, electrical vehicle manufacturing and agriculture. Chief Executive Officer of the group Shri Indrabhuvan Singh and representative Shri Vivek Rakhecha met Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.

Shri Jitendra Muchhal, Shri Jugal Kalani and Shri Amit Bhandari of America’s Starlit Global also met Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and expressed their desire to invest in the state. Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Additional Chief Secretary Shri Mohammad Suleman, Principal Secretary Shri Manish Singh and Managing Director of State Industrial Development Corporation Shri Manish Singh were present during this.