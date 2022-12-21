Ather Energy strengthens its footprint in Odisha; opens two new retail outlets

Bhubaneshwar : Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, today inaugurated its first Experience Centre – Ather Space, in Magnetic Square Patia, Bhubaneshwar, and Cuttack, Orissa. The new outlet opened in association with Jyote Motors, will focus on accelerating EV adoption and fulfilling the demand for the new and improved Gen-3. The newly launched Gen 3 of the flagship Ather 450X and 450 Plus will be available for test rides and purchase at Ather Space.

The Experience Centre, Ather Space, is a dynamic, tactile, and interactive space that aims to educate customers about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview of the various parts with a striped-bare unit on display. Consumers from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack can now ride the Ather 450X and get an in-depth view of the product and its features before purchasing the vehicle. They can also book test ride slots on Ather Energy’s website prior to visiting the experience centre.

Speaking on the occasion Nilay Chandra – Vice President, Scooter Business Ather Energy, said, “Since the past couple of months, we have been expanding at a rapid pace, launching 8-10 new Experience Centres on average every month. For Ather, a state such as Odisha, where around 80 percent of vehicles are two-wheelers, looks very promising. With the launch of the Ather 450X Gen 3, we have also seen a surge in consumer demand for our scooters, with multiple pre-orders and test ride requests. The opening of two new retail outlets in the state will allow us to cater to the growing consumer demand and will make Ather electric scooters more accessible to customers in Odisha. We are pleased to partner with the Jyote Motors to support our expansion plans with new Experience Centres in Odisha. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in the automotive retail sector will complement our efforts towards building an experience for consumers.”

Devjyoti Patnaik, Director, Jyote Motors (Energy) Private Limited, said “Rooted in the concept of creating value, Jyote has been delighting millions with first of its kind automobile offerings. It is with pride that we extend our wings and get associated with Ather Energy as we strive to put Odisha on wheels. A high performance electric two-wheeler was missing in this market and with the launch of 450X here, the void has been filled. The technology has been indigenously developed by the Ather team and suits the Indian conditions which makes this product different from others available in the market.”

Ather Energy is one of the few OEMs that invest in charging infrastructure as well. The company has already installed 07 fast-charging points, Ather Grids, in the state to alleviate charging anxiety and plans to add 18 more across the cities to strengthen its charging network. Ather Energy also supports customers with the installation of home charging systems in their flats and buildings. Currently, Ather Energy has installed 700+ Ather Grids across the country.

With a larger battery pack of 3.7 kWh, broader rear-view mirrors, and wider tires, the new Ather Gen 3 electric scooters provide improved performance. Based on customer data, the upgrades were made to give the optimum experience for purchasers. The enhanced TrueRangeTM of the new Ather 450X Gen 3 and 450Plus Gen 3 is 105 km and 85 km, respectively. The scooter also has a 7.0-inch touchscreen interface, front and rear disc brakes with regen, 12-inch alloy wheels, telescopic suspension, and a belt drive system.

The state government has announced a subsidy of 15% for the cost of purchase on a two-wheeler EV up to Rs. 5,000. The subsidy, effective from September 1, 2021 until December 31, 2025, is set to play a vital role in the state’s transition to EVs in the coming years. The ex-showroom price post the Fame II revision for the Ather 450X Gen 3 is INR. 158,189 & INR 136,679 for the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3.