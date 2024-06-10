Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog unveils AIM – ICDK Water Challenge 4.0 and Innovations For You – SDG Entrepreneurs of India

Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog (AIM) proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and sustainability in India: the ‘AIM – ICDK Water Challenge 4.0’ and the fifth edition of ‘Innovations for You’ handbook, spotlighting SDG entrepreneurs of India.

In collaboration with the Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK) at the Royal Danish Embassy in India, AIM presents the fourth edition of the open innovation water challenge. This initiative, a cornerstone of the Indo-Danish bilateral green strategic partnership, endeavors to address critical water-related challenges through inventive solutions. The selected teams will form the Indian cohort which will participate in the global Next Generation Digital Action program and engage with young talents from leading universities and innovation hubs of 9 countries (India, Denmark, Ghana, Kenya, Korea, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Colombia and Mexico).

Participants from the selected teams can anticipate an engagement in a hybrid innovation journey comprising group work, boot camp sessions, keynotes, and personalized mentoring. The program encourages exploration of sustainability, digital solutions, inclusion, and universal design principles. Active participation is fostered, encouraging collaborative support and knowledge sharing among peers. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to showcase innovations at the Digital Tech Summit scheduled in Copenhagen from October 30th to 31st, 2024 funded by the Government of Denmark.

The challenge invites entries under two tracks: One for the students and the other for the young entrepreneurs both under the age of 35. Early-stage startups, researchers, and young innovators committed to driving positive environmental change are encouraged to apply. The student journey focuses on Digital Action for Societal Impact, brought forward by external partners through sustainability challenges with a specific focus on digitization. The Young Entrepreneurs track presents an exciting opportunity for Indian technology start-ups in the early stages to accelerate their ideas and form global partnerships

Speaking during the launch of the event, Mission Director AIM, NITI Aayog Dr. Chintan Vaishnav said “We are thrilled to announce the launch of AIM – ICDK Water Challenge 4.0 and the fifth edition of Innovations For You – SDG Entrepreneurs of India. These initiatives epitomize our relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability, propelling India towards a brighter, more resilient future. Through collaborative efforts with partners like ICDK and the Royal Danish Embassy in India, we aim to address pressing challenges and empower young innovators to drive positive change in both countries. We encourage all passionate students along with startups to seize this opportunity.”

Minister Counsellor, Head of Trade Council in New Delhi & Regional Coordinator South Asia, Royal Danish Embassy Soren Norrelund Kannik-Marquardsen in his speech said, “I am happy to see that the Water Challenge encompasses the 5 S’s in the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) between India and Denmark – Skills, Scale, Scope, Sustainability, and Speed. This challenge aims to combine the skills of Danish and Indian entrepreneurs to solve global challenges that not only affect India and Denmark but the whole world. We are proud to say that this partnership is in its fourth year running, which not only points to the success of our collaboration but also the dedication of young innovators in solving some of the world’s most critical issues and creating a more sustainable world. We are excited to launch the website today and highly encourage young innovators to take this opportunity to solve some of the biggest problems in the world. We hope for a successful fourth edition of this challenge and to continue this partnership with all our partners.”

The call for applications commences on June 10th, 2024, with the deadline set for June 20th, 2024. Interested applicants can access the application link here https://aim.gov.in/ICDK-water-innovation-challenge-4.php

Besides ICDK, AIM also introduced the fifth edition of ‘Innovations For You’, a coffee table book series spotlighting the endeavors of SDG Entrepreneurs of India. This edition features 60 entrepreneurs from diverse corners of India, each contributing to societal betterment through sustainable innovations.