Ashwini Kumar Choubey says, All thirty six States/UTs have constituted the Special Task Force under Chairpersonship of Chief Secretary/Administrator for elimination of single use plastics and effective implementation of PWMR, 2016

New Delhi : All thirty six States/UTs have constituted the Special Task Force under Chairpersonship of Chief Secretary/Administrator for elimination of single use plastics and effective implementation of PWMR, 2016. A National Level Taskforce has also been constituted by the Ministry in this regard.The State /UT Governments and concerned Central Ministries/Departments have also been requested to developa comprehensive action plan and implement it in a time bound manner. The Government of India provides additional central assistance to the States/UTs under the Swachh Bharat Mission for solid waste management including plastic waste management. Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 has specific focus on elimination of single use plastics.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has schemes to provide support to MSME units, which includes support to such units earlier involved in manufacturing of banned single use plastic items for switching over to alternatives / other products. These schemes provide support in respect of technology upgradation, creating awareness, marketing support, infrastructural support, as per scheme guidelines.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has also notified the Guidelines on the Extended Producer Responsibility for plastic packaging vide Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2022, on 16th February, 2022. As per these Guidelines, packaging and carry bags made of compostable plastics are covered under Extended Producer Responsibility. Producers, importers and brand owners are obligated that packaging and carry bags made of compostable plastics, are taken to industrial composting units under Extended Producer Responsibility.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.