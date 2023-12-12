Ashneer alleges oppression, mismanagement at BharatPe, moves NCLT against firm

Ashneer Grover, former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the Capital against the fintech major, alleging oppression and mismanagement at the firm.

The plea has been filed under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act 2013.

The case came up for hearing on December 6 and will be heard next on January 11, according to reports.

Late last month, the Delhi High Court imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ashneer Grover in response to alleged defamatory social media posts against the fintech company.

The court took on record Grover’s apology and undertaking but proceeded to levy the fine, saying that it cannot be taken for granted.

Earlier, the court had directed Ashneer Grover and the officials of the fintech company not to speak in an “unparliamentary” or “defamatory” manner against one another.

After Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed an FIR against Grover and members of his family, BharatPe had filed an application alleging that Grover had been tweeting defamatory statements ever since.

BharatPe filed the application in its already pending defamation suit related to Grover’s earlier tweets.

In its suit, running into 2,800 pages, BharatPe has claimed damages worth Rs 88.67 crore from Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and his brother for alleged cheating and misappropriation of funds.