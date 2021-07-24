As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ 33/11kV 10 MVA Substation inaugurated in Bandipora, J&K

New Delhi : A 33/11kV 10 MVA Substation commissioned under the IPDS scheme of the Government of India was inaugurated in Nusso, Bandipora. Power Finance Corporation is the Nodal Agency for IPDS scheme.

The inauguration ceremony is a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations marking 75 years of India’s independence.

The project was inaugurated by Shri Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Power), Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Basharat Qayoom, MD- KPDCL, Dr Owais Ahmed, DC- Bandipora along with Shri RS Dhillon, CMD, PFC and Shri PK Singh, Director (Commercial) & Projects (Additional Charge) – PFC, who joined the ceremony through a virtual platform. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by senior dignitaries from PFC & RECPDCL (the project Implementation agency).

The substation which was sanctioned with a cost of Rs 3.85 crore will benefit more than 2400 households in areas of Nishat Bandipora, Baghi Bandipora, Nusso, Lankreshara, Papchan and the surrounding areas. Additionally, the substation will reduce the curtailment of power supply in the region.The substation will also ensure that the Ajar station gets relieved by 450 Amps of electricity.