Artistic Innovation on Display: Kevin McCoy Finds Perfect Digital Canvas in LG OLED

New Delhi : Innovation leads to new creations, new experiences and, sometimes, new ways of looking at the world. Encompassing all of these outcomes is the generative art of envelope-pushing artist and NFT pioneer, Kevin McCoy, who is presenting new works at the Frieze New York 2022 art fair in Manhattan from May 18-22. His ever-evolving works, which autonomously grow and change through the use of algorithms and other advanced tech, have found the perfect digital canvas in the form of the latest OLED TVs from the lifestyle innovator, LG.

McCoy’s thought-provoking and visually-stunning new pieces are on show at the ‘LG OLED Lounge,’ located on level eight of Frieze New York’s official venue, The Shed. A selection of his groundbreaking works are displayed on state-of-the-art LG OLED TVs, including new LG OLED evo models, which use millions of self-lit pixels to deliver the deepest blacks, incredibly natural colors and an infinite contrast ratio.

The centerpiece of the exhibit, Quantum Leap: Primordial Star 3 (2022), is an NFT, or non-fungible token, co-created by McCoy and his wife, Jennifer. Inspired by Kevin McCoy’s 2014 work Quantum – which was the first artwork ever to be tokenized on a blockchain – Quantum Leap: Primordial Star 3 employs code-based, interacting systems that produce mandalas that change form and color as they ‘age,’ echoing the lifespan of stars.

Displayed alongside Primordial Star 3 in the LG OLED Lounge are Quantum Leap 3: Dark Star (2022) and Quantum Entanglement (2022), both also created by the celebrated husband-and-wife duo. The ‘star’ in Dark Star slowly loses its color over the course of its life before being reborn with a new central shape and vivid palette, generated autonomously via programming. Quantum Entanglement is a hybrid of drawings and NFTs that explores the nature of drawing, which is at once a performative act and a physical document that recalls or points to the existence of that act. Featuring physical drawings and digital animations made using software and a robotic drawing machine, Quantum Entanglement fuses physical with virtual elements in a way that is sure to delight and intrigue audiences.

The shifting colors and forms of McCoy’s new works at Frieze New York are expressed with precision and vibrancy thanks to the next-generation display and processing technologies of LG OLED evo. LG’s new OLED evo Gallery Edition TVs offer higher brightness, clarity and detail for lifelike images that almost jump off the screen – with the 77- and 65-inch models used at the exhibit proving themselves as adept at showcasing digital art as they are at delivering outstanding viewing experiences.

Complementing LG OLED evo TV models, the LG OLED Lounge at Frieze New York also features the 55-inch Transparent OLED signage displays. Boasting vivid colors and high transparency, the advanced screen presents digital artists like McCoy with exciting, new creative opportunities to explore. What’s more, McCoy’s artwork is demonstrated on a LG OLED Objet Collection, an artistically inspired and distinctive lifestyle TV model.

LG was named Global Partner of the Frieze art fair, and this exhibit in New York exemplifies LG’s commitment to innovation within the arts and supporting artists to push their creative boundaries.