Around 99.5 % Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) have been generated within 15 days from the date of closure of the Muster Roll under MGNREGS

New Delhi : Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) is a demand driven wage employment programme which provides for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. During the current Financial Year 2021-22 (as on 23.07.2021), around 99.5 % Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) have been generated within 15 days from the date of closure of the Muster Roll.
In order to streamline the system of fund flow and to ensure timely payment of wages, Ne-FMS was implemented in 2016. So far 25 States and 3 Union Territory have implemented it, wherein payment of wages is being credited directly to the bank/post office accounts of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS beneficiaries by the Central Government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Further, three States namely, Manipur, Nagaland and Goa and three Union Territories Andaman & Nicobar, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep, are implementing the programme under Electronic Fund Management System (eFMS).
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) being a demand driven scheme, no State/UT- wise fund allocation is made. State/UT-wise details of central fund released under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS during the last three financial years 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 is given at Annexure.
Annexure
State/UT-wise detail of central fund released under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS during the last three financial years 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21
(Rs. in crore)
|S No.
|States/UTs
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|1
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR
|7.62
|5.84
|4.86
|2
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|6684.54
|7311.48
|10365.48
|3
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|163.25
|107.57
|348.95
|4
|ASSAM
|1050.37
|1476.24
|2636.07
|5
|BIHAR
|2891.94
|3283.88
|6647.26
|6
|CHHATTISGARH
|3082.94
|2792.41
|4144.19
|7
|GOA
|0.49
|2.17
|0.91
|8
|GUJARAT
|1060.80
|775.84
|1513.90
|9
|HARYANA
|356.25
|345.27
|776.67
|10
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|778.74
|615.37
|964.98
|11
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|620.36
|825.62
|1166.63
|12
|JHARKHAND
|1538.06
|1311.15
|3490.25
|13
|KARNATAKA
|3040.25
|5546.20
|5605.48
|14
|KERALA
|2354.74
|3541.12
|4300.32
|15
|LADAKH
|0.00
|0.00
|22.49
|16
|LAKSHADWEEP
|0.16
|0.24
|0.00
|17
|MADHYA PRADESH
|4681.41
|4825.63
|9225.40
|18
|MAHARASHTRA
|2014.64
|1723.25
|1639.78
|19
|MANIPUR
|269.60
|610.75
|737.57
|20
|MEGHALAYA
|786.14
|1026.64
|1286.63
|21
|MIZORAM
|392.37
|526.74
|576.81
|22
|NAGALAND
|138.86
|298.54
|483.82
|23
|ODISHA
|2218.21
|2488.22
|5409.50
|24
|PUDUCHERRY
|14.75
|17.04
|27.13
|25
|PUNJAB
|598.55
|776.89
|1287.86
|26
|RAJASTHAN
|5492.31
|6891.74
|9129.03
|27
|SIKKIM
|97.43
|83.66
|101.54
|28
|TAMIL NADU
|4951.66
|5447.80
|8941.26
|29
|TELANGANA
|2958.17
|2246.78
|4163.57
|30
|THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU
|4.84
|0.00
|0.00
|31
|TRIPURA
|442.54
|740.05
|1199.93
|32
|UTTAR PRADESH
|5464.65
|6240.17
|12257.35
|33
|UTTARAKHAND
|610.05
|470.61
|908.89
|34
|WEST BENGAL
|7358.38
|8458.21
|10993.56
|Total
|62125.07
|70813.12
|110358.06
This information was given by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok sabha today.