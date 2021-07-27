Around 99.5 % Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) have been generated within 15 days from the date of closure of the Muster Roll under MGNREGS

New Delhi : Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) is a demand driven wage employment programme which provides for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. During the current Financial Year 2021-22 (as on 23.07.2021), around 99.5 % Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) have been generated within 15 days from the date of closure of the Muster Roll.

In order to streamline the system of fund flow and to ensure timely payment of wages, Ne-FMS was implemented in 2016. So far 25 States and 3 Union Territory have implemented it, wherein payment of wages is being credited directly to the bank/post office accounts of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS beneficiaries by the Central Government through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Further, three States namely, Manipur, Nagaland and Goa and three Union Territories Andaman & Nicobar, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep, are implementing the programme under Electronic Fund Management System (eFMS).

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) being a demand driven scheme, no State/UT- wise fund allocation is made. State/UT-wise details of central fund released under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS during the last three financial years 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 is given at Annexure.

Annexure

State/UT-wise detail of central fund released under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS during the last three financial years 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21

(Rs. in crore)

S No. States/UTs 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 1 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR 7.62 5.84 4.86 2 ANDHRA PRADESH 6684.54 7311.48 10365.48 3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 163.25 107.57 348.95 4 ASSAM 1050.37 1476.24 2636.07 5 BIHAR 2891.94 3283.88 6647.26 6 CHHATTISGARH 3082.94 2792.41 4144.19 7 GOA 0.49 2.17 0.91 8 GUJARAT 1060.80 775.84 1513.90 9 HARYANA 356.25 345.27 776.67 10 HIMACHAL PRADESH 778.74 615.37 964.98 11 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 620.36 825.62 1166.63 12 JHARKHAND 1538.06 1311.15 3490.25 13 KARNATAKA 3040.25 5546.20 5605.48 14 KERALA 2354.74 3541.12 4300.32 15 LADAKH 0.00 0.00 22.49 16 LAKSHADWEEP 0.16 0.24 0.00 17 MADHYA PRADESH 4681.41 4825.63 9225.40 18 MAHARASHTRA 2014.64 1723.25 1639.78 19 MANIPUR 269.60 610.75 737.57 20 MEGHALAYA 786.14 1026.64 1286.63 21 MIZORAM 392.37 526.74 576.81 22 NAGALAND 138.86 298.54 483.82 23 ODISHA 2218.21 2488.22 5409.50 24 PUDUCHERRY 14.75 17.04 27.13 25 PUNJAB 598.55 776.89 1287.86 26 RAJASTHAN 5492.31 6891.74 9129.03 27 SIKKIM 97.43 83.66 101.54 28 TAMIL NADU 4951.66 5447.80 8941.26 29 TELANGANA 2958.17 2246.78 4163.57 30 THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU 4.84 0.00 0.00 31 TRIPURA 442.54 740.05 1199.93 32 UTTAR PRADESH 5464.65 6240.17 12257.35 33 UTTARAKHAND 610.05 470.61 908.89 34 WEST BENGAL 7358.38 8458.21 10993.56 Total 62125.07 70813.12 110358.06

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok sabha today.