Armed Forces Medical Services & IIT Hyderabad ink MoU for Collaborative Research and Training

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad to collaborate on research and training. The MoU was signed by Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh, and Director of IIT Hyderabad Prof B S Murty.

The MoU aims to foster innovation and research in developing novel medical devices and addressing health issues specific to soldiers serving in varied terrains. IIT Hyderabad, with its departments of Biotechnology, Biomedical Engineering, and Bioinformatics, will provide the necessary technical expertise to tackle the diverse medical challenges faced by the Armed Forces.

Key areas of collaboration discussed include drone-based patient transport, telemedicine innovations, the application of Artificial Intelligence in the medical field, and advancements in nanotechnology. Additionally, the MoU will facilitate student exchange programs, short-term courses for undergraduates, and faculty exchange initiatives.

Lt Gen Daljit Singh emphasized the AFMS’s commitment to delivering comprehensive medical care to soldiers, both in peripheral and tertiary care settings. He highlighted that partnering with an institute like IIT Hyderabad, known for its cutting-edge technology, represents a significant step towards enhancing research and training, ultimately improving the quality of life for soldiers and their families.

Prof B S Murty expressed IIT Hyderabad’s dedication to addressing the problem statements presented by the Armed Forces, ensuring prompt and effective solutions to the challenges they face.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in leveraging advanced technology and research to enhance the health and well-being of military personnel.