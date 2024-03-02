Arjun Munda to Grace Inauguration Ceremony of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Assam as Chief Guest on March 4th, 2024

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Arjun Munda will address the inauguration ceremony of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Assam as chief guest on 4th March 2024. It would be a milestone initiative towards advancement in agricultural research and development in the north-eastern region through a systematic research, teaching extension, with following mandates and objectives –

Mandates:

To serve as an institution of learning in higher agricultural education in south east Asia

To conserve and utilize high value biotic resources of north-east India and to improve crop and plant genotypes having speciality traits.

To manage acid soil and to develop technologies for productivity maximization in acidic soil regimes of north-east India.

To develop organic farming module for major cropping system to promote organic agriculture.

To develop production technology for indigenous fish and animal resources.

To promote rural entrepreneurship and commercialization of agriculture for making it more profitable and sustainable.

Objectives:

I) Education:

Promote excellence, foster high standard research for holistic agrarian development and orient the educational programme towards future needs and opportunities in south-east Asia. Strengthen formal/non-formal training to promote entrepreneurial skills for commercialization of agriculture in the region through different diploma courses in the line of Polytechniques.

II) Research:

The research program aims to address the specific agricultural challenges and opportunities in north-east region. Developing integrated farming system models through appropriate recycling of the bio-resources to promote organic agriculture keeping in view of the specific requirements of the region. Develop horticulture and animal husbandry-based diversified farming system modules to promote rural entrepreneurship. Effective postharvest management and value addition using appropriate food engineering protocol to enhance farm income and promote agribusiness.



III) Outreach:

Generate innovative extension models, dovetail them to developmental models, and disseminate them through KVKs, state agricultural universities and state agricultural extension and other development departments of different states of the north-east India. Promote client oriented on- farm/farm innovation research and technology assessment, refinement and transfer through participatory approaches on convergence mode.

The ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Assam is anchoring along the Subansiri riverbank at Dirpai Chapori, Gogamukh, Dhemaji, Assam. The Institute is spread over an area of 587 hectares providing ample space for operating various research, extension and teaching activities.

The academic journey of IARI, Assam starts with foundation stone laying ceremony on May 26, 2017, by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. This event marked the initiation of systematic teaching in agricultural research catering to the long trend demands in north-eastern region of India. The institute aims to undertake systematic research for developing efficient agricultural technologies that can contribute to ushering in the ‘Second Green Revolution’ in the region. Education, research and outreach are the core objectives of the Institute to engage in comprehensive agricultural development in the north-eastern states. These attempts are likely to enhance productivity, sustainability, and the overall well-being of the agricultural sector in the region. The IARI Assam aspires to become a hub of higher agricultural education in south-east Asia.