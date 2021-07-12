Anurag Thakur chairs the meeting of the High-Level Committee to review the preparation/participation of the Indian team for Tokyo Olympics 2020

New Delhi: The Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur chaired the 7th meeting of the High-Level Committee in New Delhi today to review the preparation/participation of the Indian team for Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nishith Pramanik attended the meeting. Secretary Sports, Sh Ravi Mittal; DG SAI, Sh Sandip Pradhan ; Sh Narinder Batra, President of Indian Olympic Association and senior officers of Deptt of Sports were among those present at the meeting.

Various aspects including world class training and facilities for the selected players for Tokyo Olympics were discussed in this meeting.

Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also discussed with the officers about the progress of #Cheer4India campaign and the preparations for the interaction of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with Tokyo Olympic bound athletes on 13th July at 5.00pm to motivate them ahead of their participation in the forthcoming Games. The interaction will be telecast live on Doordarshan and on various government social media platforms.