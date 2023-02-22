Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurates Multi Purpose Hall at SAI NSSC BENGALURU

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated a multipurpose Indoor Hall at SAI Bangalore on Wednesday. It is of Size 35 X 42 m with a total covered area of 1785 Sq.m. and clear height of 12.5 m which shall facilitate various indoor games such as Volleyball, Badminton, Basketball, Table Tennis with sports lighting arrangements.

The flooring of the Multi Purpose Indoor Hall complies with International Standards. The total sanctioned amount is Rs. 8.87 Cr funded under the head of Khelo India.

Shri Thakur was welcomed in a traditional way by Sh. Jatin Narwal, IPS, Secretary SAI and Ms Ritu A Pathik, Regional Director SAI NSSC BENGALURU. Eminent athletes also graced the event. Thereafter he commenced the volleyball match with the first serve portraying his athletic endeavour.

In his speech the Minister mentioned the glorious wins of athletes in the past as well as congratulated the athletes who have qualified for the international events.

Thereafter he talked about Infrastructure Development at SAI NSSC Bengaluru.

He went on to sayb that Prime Minister has been very kind towards sports and sports persons with regards to sports budget allocated in this year’s union budget which is considerably higher than previous years. He then talked about the tremendous influence of Khelo India scheme in building young athletes of the nation. The Minister then thanked the athletes who on directions of the Prime minister took time from their schedule and visited various schools to motivate the students to participate in sports, as part of Meet the Champion and Fit India School Week program

After his speech Shri Anurag Singh Thakur interacted with the athletes, Coaches and encouraged them to excel in the forthcoming events.