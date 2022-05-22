Anurag Singh Thakur gifts Himachali Thaal, Topi and Shawl to Ranjit Singh era French Army General’s descendants in Saint Tropez

New Delhi:Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur gifted Himachali Thaal, Topi and Shawl to the descendants of General Jean Francois Allard and his spouse Princess Bannu Pan Dei of Chamba, during his visit to Allard Square in Saint Tropez in France. Princess was born in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, the Minister said the Indian connect of Saint Tropez has not been lost even after four generations. He said the family of Princess is immensely respected in Saint Tropez and has preserved its Indian roots.

The Minister had led Indian delegation in just concluded Cannes Film Festival in France.

Earlier, the Minister paid floral tributes at the busts of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, his Army General and his wife at Saint Tropez.