Another 10242 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: Another 10242 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 18.05.2021. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 536595.

1418 from Khordha

943 from Sundargarh

887 from Cuttack

707 from Puri

641 from Sambalpur

465 from Kalahandi

448 from Bargarh

438 from Anugul

331 from Jharsuguda

301 from Baleswar

291 from Nabarangpur

273 from Bolangir

254 from Nayagarh

222 from Jajapur

214 from Nuapada

207 from Mayurbhanj

195 from Ganjam

179 from Sonepur

177 from Keonjhar

167 from Dhenkanal

158 from Kendrapara

137 from Jagatsinghpur

136 from Deogarh

136 from Rayagada

122 from Koraput

116 from Gajapati

113 from Boudh

100 from Bhadrak

100 from Kandhamal

94 from Malkangiri

272 from State Pool