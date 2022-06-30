Annual Amarnath Yatra begins from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes in Kashmir valley amid tight security

Jammu: Marking the beginning of 43-days annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji Yatra in the Kashmir Valley, the first batch of 4,890 Yatris which was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lietenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar- base camp yesterday in a cavalcade of 176 light and heavy vehicles have arrived in Kashmir. They are scheduled to proceed today towards the holy cave Shrine through Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The holy Yatra is being organized after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society of Kashmir and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised a programme at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar yesterday to welcome Shri Amarnathji Yatris arriving in Kashmir to pay their obeisance at Holy Cave Shrine of Lord Shiva in Kashmir Himalayas.

While addressing the gathering, the Lietenant Governor asked the stakeholders to dedicate themselves to serve the pilgrims since it remains our collective responsibility to make this Yatra a success which will serve a great opportunity for lakhs to generate livelihood.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the participation of Civil Society Members of Kashmir are inextricably woven into Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and many generations have assisted in this spiritual journey and Darshan of Shri Amarnath ji pilgrimage. He said that apart from having a spiritual significance, integral part of lifetime, the pilgrimage also gave Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to showcase its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality.

Manoj Sinha said there is tremendous enthusiasm among devotees and people of Jammu and Kashmir for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra beginning today and everyone is contributing to make this sacred pilgrimage, quite successful.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that for many centuries, Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage is strengthening the bond of brotherhood & social unity besides having a great impact on the J&K’s economy.

Mr Sinha said that Government is making efforts to provide best possible facilities to the Yatris. However, such holy occasion may not be complete without the wholehearted participation of the civil society. He said that he has full faith that the devotees of Shri Amarnathji will return with God’s blessings and everlasting memories of warm hospitality of 1.25 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is Sunil Koul for AIR News from Srinagar.