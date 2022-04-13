Andaman & Nicobar Island Connectivity Programme; to build safer all weather roads to provide seamless connectivity in the islands , says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of reaching the last mile, we are committed to build safer all weather roads to provide seamless connectivity in the islands.

In a series of tweets Shri Gadkari informed that the Beodnabad to Ferrargunj section of NH-4 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was completed in 2019. He said this 26 km stretch constructed at a cost of Rs. 170 Crore was envisaged under the ambitious Andaman & Nicobar Island Dweep Connectivity Programme.

The Minister said it has improved access and ensured seamless traffic movement from Port Blair to other towns of Andaman districts. NH-4, the ‘Andaman Trunk Road’ is lifeline of the islands and is playing an important role in the socio-economic development of A&N Islands, he added.