Amit Shah Unveils Three New Criminal Laws, Emphasizes Victim-Centric and Justice-Oriented Approach

Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj inaugurated a five-day refresher training program for State Nodal Officers (SNOs) and State Program Managers (SPMs) under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) today at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi.

Secretary, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj in his keynote address, emphasized the need for participants to bring positive change to rural lives through dedication and quality work. He urged participants to recognize their potential, understand the aspirations of the people, and strive for excellence in their performance. He highlighted the immense human potential, determination, and passionate aspiration required to bring about positive change at the grassroots level in rural areas across the country.

“Panchayats, do not lack resources and funds; significant investments are being made in Capacity Building and Training (CBT) initiatives. The real need is to see the positive outcomes of these efforts on the ground,” emphasized Shri Bharadwaj. He advocated for a comprehensive approach, ensuring quality and tangible outcomes through a positive change in mindset. He illustrated how transformative practices, set with a positive mindset, can establish strong and meaningful institutions that are self-sustaining.

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj stressed that inaugurating or unveiling projects initiated with grants from the Central Finance Commission would not only earn wide recognition but also inspire other Panchayats. “By implementing the SVAMITVA scheme and aligning the process of property tax collection with Own Source Revenue (OSR) initiatives, we can pave the way for increasing the income of the Panchayats,” he added. Shri Bharadwaj encouraged participants to share their learning and experiences to inspire other Panchayats.

The inaugural session was graced by the presence of Shri S. N. Tripathi, Director General, IIPA, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoPR, Shri Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary, MoPR, and Dr. V. N. Alok, Professor, IIPA. More than 50 State Nodal Officers (SNOs) and State Program Managers (SPMs) from 27 States/ UTs are participating in this five-day residential refresher training program from 1st July to 5th July 2024.

In his address, Shri S. N. Tripathi commended the innovative initiatives of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in the direction of Capacity Building and Training (CBT). He highlighted the MoPR’s visionary efforts in aligning inclusive, holistic and sustainable development works in villages with global goals through the concept of Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs), bringing a global perspective to local action. Shri Tripathi emphasized that the Ministry’s continuous efforts have enabled Panchayats to gain recognition for their commendable work, both nationally and internationally. He commended the initiative of Ministry of Panchayati Raj to provide training to Panchayat representatives at IIM Ahmedabad as innovative and pioneering.

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar in his speech underlined the importance of such refresher courses as a means of continuous dialogue, handholding, and outreach by the Ministry. He mentioned the positive impacts of digital governance on service delivery, quality of Panchayat Development Plans (PDP), and financial management through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Shri Vikas Anand highlighted the significance of this first-of-its-kind refresher training, aimed at enhancing capacity, skill development, leadership ability, and performance of the participants. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts and continuous handholding to achieve the vision of an empowered, developed, and self-reliant rural India, as envisioned by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The five-day training program includes sessions on leadership skills, teamwork, conflict management, communication skills, media relations, community engagement, crisis communication, and practical training on various initiatives like e-GramSwaraj, PFMS, TMP, OSR, and others. The training also covers the preparation of Annual Action Plans, reporting of progress under RGSA, and the use of portals like Audit Online, Meri Panchayat, and Panchayat NIRNAY.

The Five-Day Refresher Training Program aims to enhance participants’ leadership capabilities through developmental and diagnostic approaches, identifying areas for improvement and refining necessary governance skills. Upon completion, participants are expected to: (i) lead their teams to higher performance and effectiveness, (ii) gain a thorough understanding of contemporary leadership concepts in local governance, (iii) identify their own leadership qualities akin to those of great public servants, (iv) strategically align resources to foster a resilient and agile administration within their Panchayats, and (v) enhance their skill sets for more effective functioning.

Background:

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has undertaken various initiatives to transform the rural landscape, including the localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) through PRIs, preparation of evidence-based thematic Panchayat Development Plans (PDPs), spatial planning, and institutionalization of the Panchayat Development Index (PDI). These initiatives are supported by several portals and applications like eGramSwaraj, PFMS, Audit Online, Training Management Portal, and more.

The training program, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), aims to upskill and train officials for the effective implementation of these initiatives. Twelve residential training workshops will be organized during 2024–25, targeting SNOs, SPMs, and DPMs in a phased manner through IIPA, New Delhi. The IIPA, with its extensive experience and expertise, is conducting the first batch of training during 1st – 5th July, 2024.

Objectives: Enhance leadership capabilities of State Nodal Officers (SNOs) and State Program Managers (SPMs); Equip participants with the latest updates on MoPR initiatives like e-GramSwaraj, Panchayat Development Plans, Panchayat Development Index (PDI), Training Management Portal (TMP), Meri Panchayat, and more; Conduct hands-on training sessions for practical application of these initiatives; Brainstorm innovative interventions for strengthening PRIs under RGSA.

Design: The program follows adult learning principles, ensuring relevance, relatedness, and applicability of the content. It includes hands-on activities for a better understanding of new initiatives. The program begins with sessions on leadership skills, teamwork, conflict management, and communication skills.