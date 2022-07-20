Amendment in maintenance and welfare of parents and senior Citizens act, 2007, says Sushri  Pratima Bhoumik

New Delhi : The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has been introduced in the Lok Sabha on 11-12-2019, which interalia includes Homecare services for senior citizens who suffer from difficulties in performing activities of daily life due to any physical or mental impairment.

Maintaining law and order is a State subject. In order to curb crime against senior citizens, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has provision for one Nodal Officer for senior citizens in every Police Station and a Special Police Unit for Senior Citizens in each district.

The Present mandate of the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (Tertiary) is to complete the ongoing projects in the scheme.

This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.