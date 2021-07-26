Alternate Means of Livelihood to Female Officers Leaving Army

New Delhi : The Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to K Somaprasad in Rajya Sabha today said that as many as 29 Women Officers (WOs), who did not opt for Permanent Commission in the Special Selection Board No. 5 have been released from service. Out of these 29 officers, three WOs were released without pension based on their own option/willingness as these officers had served between 10-14 years of service in the Army.

Some of the schemes run by Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), inter-alia, include placement assistance through on-line registration at DGR. For example Security Agency Schemes, Ex-servicemen Coal loading and transportation scheme, Management of CNG stations, Allotment of Mother Dairy Milk Booth and Safal shops in NCR, Coal/Tipper Attachment Scheme for Widows and disabled soldiers, Retail outlet dealership (petrol/diesel), employment seminars and resettlement training.

Age relaxation has been provided to Ex-Servicemen, including Female Officers for the appointment to all Central Civil Services & Posts upto the level of Assistant Commandant in all Para-Military Forces under Government of India. Adequate reservation has also been provided to Ex-Servicemen in various categories of posts. Women Officers, who have retired after 20 years of service, have also been granted Pensionary benefits.