Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power presides over a Media Briefing at the First Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting held in Bengaluru today

New Delhi : Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power presided over a Media Briefing at the First Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting held in Bengaluru today.

During the briefing, the Secretary provided a comprehensive overview of the progress achieved during the three sessions that took place throughout the day.

Secretary, Ministry of Power informed the attendees that India has received appreciation from all G20 member countries, invited nations, international organizations, and knowledge partners for hosting critical discussions on the future of energy at the summit.