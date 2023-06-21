Allen’s three students in top-1000 in NEET

Bhubaneswar. The result of the country’s biggest medical entrance examination National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG)-2023 has been released. The students of ALLEN Career Institute Pvt Ltd have once again proved their excellence in the results released by the National Testing Agency.

Allen Bhubaneswar’s Centre Head Sri Anurag Mishra informed that the classroom student of ALLEN Bhubaneswar Surya Pratap Mishra has secured All India Rank -35 by securing 710 marks out of 720. Apart from this 28 students of ALLEN Bhubaneswar have scored 650 and above, 102 Students Scored 600 and above, 192 Students scored 550 above.

Surya Pratap Mishra students of ALLEN Bhubaneswar have secured AIR Ranks in top-50. In the National Result, Barenya Mohapatra of ALLEN has secured All India Rank-259 by scoring 700 marks out of 720. On the other hand, Prasanjeet Nayak has also obtained All India Rank 517 by obtaining 695 marks out of 720. Similarly, Chittaranjan Jena has also obtained All India Rank-578 by obtaining 695 marks out of 720. All three students are students of Allen’s classroom course.

In national results Parth Khandelwal has secured All India Rank-10 by scoring 715 marks. With this, Parth has topped Rajasthan. Shashank Kumar got All India Rank 14 by scoring 715 marks and has topped Bihar State. Shubham Bansal has secured AIR-16 and topped Uttar Pradesh by scoring 715 marks. Arnab Pati has secured All India Rank-19 with 715 marks and Shashank Sinha has secured All India Rank-20 by obtaining 712 marks. In this way, 5 students of ALLEN have secured ranks in Top-20 ranks at All India level. Along with this, 17 students have secured a place in the top-50. There are 30 students in the top-100 from ALLEN. All these students have a score of 705 or above.



This examination was held for 104333 MBBS seats, 27868 BDS, 52720 BVSc of AYUSH courses (BAMS, BHMS, BYMS, BUMS) and about 1 lakh 90 thousand seats of selected BSC Nursing College courses in AIIMS and other medical colleges of the country. .

NEET-UG 2023 exam was held on 7 May 2023, in which about 20 lakh 89 thousand students had registered. This was the largest number of students appearing in NEET till date. The exam was conducted at 4097 examination centres located in 499 cities, except Manipur, in India and 14 cities outside India. The exams were held abroad in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai, Kuwait and Lagos.