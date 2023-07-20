“All the G20 destinations have attracted global attention and put India on the global tourism map”- Minister G.Kishan Reddy

During India’s G-20 Presidency, more than 200 meetings are planned at over 60 locations across the country. All these destinations have attracted global attention and put India on the global tourism map. G20 meetings have fostered collaboration between governments, private sector and other stakeholders to provide a memorable experience for the G20 delegates visiting India. Infrastructure has been upgraded at the host cities and various initiatives have been taken up for building the capacity of stakeholders for successful conduct of the event.



Various heritage monuments in and around the host cities were also spruced up for excursion by G20 delegates and provided them with an opportunity to witness India’s rich natural and cultural heritage. Apart from the excursions and immersive experiences, G20 Meetings have been a great platform to showcase the art, culture and traditions of the region. Art and Craft Bazaars were set up by the State Governments during the Tourism Working Group Meetings showcasing local handicrafts and artisans and facilitating community participation. The delegates showed enthusiastic participation in ‘Do It Yourself’ activities organized at the Craft Bazaar offering hands-on experience of local arts and handicrafts. Furthermore, the souvenir gifts presented to the delegates showcased regional craftsmanship.



The Ministry of Tourism also inked several significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Tourism Working Group Meetings, paving way for development and promotion of the tourism sector in the country. Recognizing the immense potential of Film Tourism, an MoU was signed with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for its promotion and development. Another MoU was signed with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) underscoring the importance of promotion and development of Ecotourism in India. An MoU was also signed between United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and the Ministry of Tourism to enhance cooperation and collaboration on key programmatic areas related to tourism promotion and development.