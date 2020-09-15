All permissions for film shooting at ASI monuments are given online: Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi: All permissions for film shooting is given online. The applicant uploads the details on the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) portal along with necessary documents. Once the application is received, it is processed immediately and permission is issued within the shortest possible time. In addition to this ASI’s online application system has been integrated with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC)’s Film Facilitation Office (FFO) website www.ffo.gov.in which enables filmmakers to apply for permission to film in ASI owned monuments by creating an account on the FFO web portal. It is a single window facilitation and clearance mechanism to make the permission process more efficient and quicker.

This information was given by the Minister of State (I/c) of Culture and Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

