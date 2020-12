Bhubaneswar: Carrying forward the uncompromising fight against corruption, Odisha Cabinet has made it mandatory for all Govt servants starting from the entry level to the Chief Secretary & public representatives starting from Sarpanchs to the Chief Minister to submit their property details.

All Govt servants and public representatives must submit the property list and ensure its availability in the public domain. A copy of the Property Statement will be sent to the Lokayukta every year.

Related

comments