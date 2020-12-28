Odisha Cabinet decides to include the biography of great sons of Odisha in courses of studies; their places of birth will be transformed into model villages

Bhubaneswar: To keep memories of great personalities of Odisha alive & make future generation learn about their contribution to build a great Odisha, State Govt will introduce topics about them in school syllabus of Class 7th, 8th & 9th, which will be selected by a special process.

To inspire our future generations, the birth places of legendary sons of Odisha will be converted to model villages. And their birth and death anniversaries will be observed with honour and respect as humble tribute to these great sons of the state.

Related

comments