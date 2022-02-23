All India Inter-University Athletics (Women) Championship Inaugurated at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The 81st All India Inter-University Athletics (Women) Championship 2021-22 has been inaugurated in KIIT Deemed to be University. It is for the first time Odisha is conducting the All India Inter-University Athletics (Women) Championship. The Championship is being held under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, organized by KIIT DU and supported by: KISS DU. The four-day event from 21st to 24th February 2022 was inaugurated by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS. More than 2000 athletes, officials, coaches have participated from more than 200 Universities in this mega event. There is also a future in Sports said Dutee Chand, Olympian & Arjuna Awardee and Student of KIIT on this occasion. She said one can build his/her future by making sports a career. So parents should encourage their children for sports apart from studying.

There are many Dronacharya Awardee and reputed coaches who are also part of this mega event. The competition will be held in 24 events for 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500, 5000, and 10,000 meters race; 100 and 400 meters hurdles, half marathon, 20 km race walk, Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump, Pole vault, shot-put, discus throw, Javelins throw, hammer throw, heptathlon, 3000-meter steeplechase, 4 x 100 mts, 4 x 400 mts relay and 4 x 400 mts mixed relay.

The Indian Universities teams for World University Games 2022 at Chengdu, China will be selected from this Championship. Also, the top 8 athletes from each event will qualify for the Khelo India University Games 2022 at Bangalore. Among others Dr. Binu George Varghese, Director Physical Education, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam & Chairman of Selection Committee, Indian Universities Teams For World University Games 2022; Prof. L. B. Laxmikant Rathod, VC, Palamaru University; Nagpuri Ramesh, Dronacharya Awardee & Sr. SAI Coach; Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Principal and Head University College of Physical Education, Osmania University; Sanjay Garnayak, Member, Selection Committee, Indian Universities Athletic team; Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT DU, and Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, sports, KIIT were also present.