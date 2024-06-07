National

All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers For Agricultural And Rural Labourers – March & April, 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, has been compiling All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 600 villages spread over 20 States. The indices for the months of March, 2024 and April, 2024 are being released in this press release.

In March 2024, both the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased by 1 point, reaching 1259 and 1270, respectively. In April 2024, the CPI-AL rose by 4 points to 1263, while the CPI-RL increased by 5 points to 1275.

The year on year inflation rates for CPI-AL and CPI-RL in March 2024 were recorded at 7.15% and 7.08%, respectively. In April 2024, the year on year inflation rates for CPI-AL and CPI-RL were registered at 7.03% and 6.96%, respectively.

 

All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for February, March & April 2024 (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers
February March April February March April
General Index 1258 1259 1263 1269 1270 1275
Food 1199 1198 1201 1205 1204 1207
Pan, Supari, etc. 2034 2037 2047 2043 2047 2056
Fuel & Light 1331 1339 1346 1323 1331 1338
Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1280 1285 1290 1337 1343 1348
Miscellaneous 1307 1311 1323 1311 1315 1327

 

