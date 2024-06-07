All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers For Agricultural And Rural Labourers – March & April, 2024

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, has been compiling All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 600 villages spread over 20 States. The indices for the months of March, 2024 and April, 2024 are being released in this press release.

In March 2024, both the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased by 1 point, reaching 1259 and 1270, respectively. In April 2024, the CPI-AL rose by 4 points to 1263, while the CPI-RL increased by 5 points to 1275.

The year on year inflation rates for CPI-AL and CPI-RL in March 2024 were recorded at 7.15% and 7.08%, respectively. In April 2024, the year on year inflation rates for CPI-AL and CPI-RL were registered at 7.03% and 6.96%, respectively.

All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for February, March & April 2024 (General & Group-wise):