All India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers August 2021

New Delhi : The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of August, 2021 increased by 5points and 4 points to stand at 1066 (One thousand and sixty six) and 1074 (One thousand and seventy four) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from Food group with2.43&2.28 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices ofrice, milk, mustard-oil, vanaspati, groundnut-oil, tea leaf etc.The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 15 points in 15 States while a decrease of 2 to 13 points in 5 States. Tamil Nadu with 1247 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 839 points stood at the bottom.In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 15 States while a decrease of 2to12 points in 5 States.Karnataka with 1235 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 872 points stood at the bottom. Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourerswas experienced by Andhra Pradesh State (15points &16points respectively) mainly due to rise in the prices ofrice, ragi, fish-dry, sugar, tea readymade, shirting cloth cotton (mill), leather/plastic shoes, toilet soap, hair oil, barber charges etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourerswas experienced by KeralaState(13points and 12 pointsrespectively)mainly due to fall in the prices ofrice, tapioca, pulses, fish-fresh/dry, onion, chillies-green, vegetables and fruits, pan-leaf etc.Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 3.90% &3.97% in August, 2021compared to3.92% & 4.09% respectively in July, 2021 and 6.32% and 6.28% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 2.13% &2.32% in August, 2021 compared to2.66% & 2.74% respectively in July, 2021 and 7.76% &7.83% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

